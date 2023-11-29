loading…

Israeli soldiers stand outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, November 22, 2023. Photo/AP/Victor R Caivano

TEL AVIV – Israel’s war against Hamas will cost the country USD 53 billion (Rp. 815 trillion) and hamper economic growth until 2024.

This figure was published by the Central Bank of Israel on Monday (27/11/2023). Fighting has stopped since a ceasefire took effect on Friday, but the Israeli military is expected to resume operations in Gaza this week.

“Direct military spending will reach USD 29 billion out of a total of USD 53 billion,” said the bank’s statement, adding that this figure includes military aid provided by the United States (US).

Compensation for damages will reach USD 6 billion, while other civil expenditure will reach USD 6.75 billion. Lost tax revenues and interest on government debt will make up the rest.

War would also hinder Israel’s economic growth, the bank warned.

Growth will remain at 2% through the end of this year and into 2024, down from previous projections of 2.3% and 2.8% respectively.

The conflict will result in the loss of about 3% of Israel’s GDP by the end of 2024, the bank said, pointing to the possible closure of businesses and educational institutions during hostilities.

Hamas fighters launched surprise rocket and missile attacks on Israeli cities on October 7, before storming the Gaza-Israel border and occupying nearby Israeli cities and settlements.

Israel then launched an intense aerial bombardment campaign, followed by a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave at the end of the month.