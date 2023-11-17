loading…

Israel reportedly agreed to international troops to take over the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

TEL AVIV – Israel reportedly agreed to allow international troops to be deployed to Gaza Strip after its attacks on the Palestinian territories ended.

US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk was informed of the decision during his visit to Israel on Wednesday, when he sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israeli media Kan reported on Thursday local time.

“Israel previously said that it ruled out returning the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) to rule Gaza,” said Kan’s source as quoted by The New Arab, Friday (17/11/2023).

Netanyahu said last week that Israeli forces would have unlimited security control of the Gaza Strip but backed down following pressure from the US.

Washington says Israel cannot occupy the enclave after the war, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week commented that Gaza’s government should be “reunified” with the West Bank, parts of which are controlled by President Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian Authority.

Hamas took over the Gaza Strip in 2007 following fierce conflict with forces of Abbas’s Fatah movement and there are serious doubts about whether the Palestinian Authority will be able to control the territory given the implications for the authority’s legitimacy.

A source previously told The New Arab that “the image of the Palestinian Authority arriving on the back of Israeli tanks and warplanes, and then trying to administer a devastated and ravaged Gaza, is simply impractical”.

Although Western countries want to involve the Palestinian Authority in Gaza’s future, diplomats believe Abbas does not have enough authority or support from his people to take power.