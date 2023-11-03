loading…

Israeli F-35 stealth fighter jet shoots down cruise missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi group. Photo/IDF

TEL AVIV – The Zionist military has released the interception of two missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group targeting the southern city of Eilat, Israel. One of them was a cruise missile that was shot down by an F-35 Adir stealth fighter jet.

The second missile was discovered to be a surface-to-surface missile that was intercepted by the Arrow long-range defense system.

“The cruise missile was fired into Israeli airspace; “Our system tracked its trajectory and dispatched an Adir squadron fighter jet, which managed to shoot it down,” read the announcement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as quoted from Ynet, Friday (3/11/2023).

Later the same day that the Houthi missile attack occurred, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) intercepted a surface-to-surface missile over the Red Sea using Hetz (Arrow)–the first time this defense system has been deployed during the current conflict.

The IDF emphasized that the IAF and its multi-dimensional and multi-layered air defense system protects the entire State of Israel, from south to north, protecting it from a wide range of threats.

“IAF personnel, whether defensive or offensive, are constantly engaged in preparing and deploying our defensive response and are ready to meet any threat in any sector. “At the same time, our proactive anti-missile defense (system) is part of our comprehensive defense response, in accordance with Homeland Command orders,” the IDF continued.

Over the past two weeks, the Houthi group in Yemen fired several missiles at Israel, in addition to firing dozens of drones at Israel. All missiles and drones were intercepted; none fell on Israeli territory.

The Houthi group, which seized control of Yemen over the past decade and waged a bloody war against Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies, has threatened to continue shelling Israel if Israel does not halt its operations in Gaza.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari was asked whether Israel intended to respond to attacks from Yemen.

“We are defensively ready in this sector,” he answered. ”As is the case throughout the State of Israel; and we are also able to strike – at the place and time of our choosing – in the security interests of the State of Israel, whenever necessary.”

