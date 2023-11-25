loading…

Palestinians have welcomed the prisoners released by Israel in the hostage release deal. Photo/Reuters

JERUSALEM – Relief and sadness felt by citizens Palestine after Israel freed prisoners in a hostage release deal agreed with fighters Hamas .

A large crowd, mostly young men, greeted the freed prisoners in Beitunia, a town near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. They cheered, honked their horns and took to the streets carrying Palestinian flags.

Some in the crowd also carried flags of the militant group Hamas which is blockading Gaza and shouted support for Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the group’s armed wing.

A total of 39 Palestinian women and minors detained on various charges were released under a Qatar-brokered agreement that also included the release of 13 Israeli hostages captured by the Hamas armed group during their attack on Israel last month.

“I can’t express my feelings. Thank God,” said Laith Othman, 17, who was detained earlier this year on suspicion of throwing an incendiary device and released on Friday.

“The situation inside (prison) is very difficult,” he added while being carried on someone’s shoulder along the road, as quoted by Channel News Asia, Saturday (25/11/2023).

Ismail Shaheen, speaking from the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, said he was waiting to see his daughter Fatima, who was arrested earlier this year, accused of attempted stabbing.

The 32-year-old computer scientist, who had a 5-year-old daughter, was shot during his arrest. Shaheen said she was surprised to see her daughter in a wheelchair when she was first allowed to visit her in prison, several months after her daughter was detained.

“Thank God he was released in this exchange agreement,” he said.