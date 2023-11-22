loading…

Israel released a list of 300 Palestinian prisoners who will be released, following the announcement of a ceasefire with Hamas. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Government Israel has released a list of the names of 300 detainees Palestine who will be released as part of a prisoner exchange with Hamas . This follows the announcement of a four-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire will allow aid into the region and halt Israeli air strikes on southern Gaza amid a six-hour daily flight ban in the north.

The Israeli Ministry of Justice published on its website a list of 300 Palestinian prisoners who were “scheduled for release,” according to a translation as quoted from Newsweek, Thursday (23/11/2023).

According to Israeli media, The Times of Israel, this publication aims to give the public an opportunity to appeal against the release of certain prisoners.

The newspaper noted that most of the detainees scheduled for release — 287 — were men aged 18 and under, held for rioting and stone-throwing in the West Bank or East Jerusalem. Meanwhile, the other 13 detainees were adult women, most of whom were convicted of attempted stabbing.

Under a deal brokered by Qatar, Hamas will also free at least 50 of the 240 hostages it took on Oct. 7 during its offensive in southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people according to the Associated Press.

Since then, more than 13,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardment of Gaza, according to AP citing health officials in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Monday said that hostages held by Hamas would be released at least 10 a day for four days and the ceasefire could be extended if ten additional hostages were released each day.

The statement did not mention the fate of the prisoners held by Israel. However, Hamas said that the agreement would include the repatriation of at least 150 Palestinians in Israel, Reuters reported. Israel was able to free another 150 hostages while waiting for another 50 hostages from Gaza to be returned.

