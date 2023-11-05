Blinken arrives in Palestine and meets Abu Mazen in Ramallah

The bombings in Gaza do not stop. The Israeli army hit a refugee camp killing 50 people. But diplomacy is also moving. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet in Ramallah today the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) in what will be the first trip of the top American diplomat to the West Bank since the outbreak of the war. A Palestinian official told the Times of Israel.

Earlier this week, Blinken had stated in a congressional hearing: “At some point, what would make the most sense would be for an effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority to have governance and, ultimately, security responsibility for Gaza.”

These comments marked a first for the Biden administration has publicly stated his desire for the Palestinian Authority to return to the Gaza Strip, after privately raising the idea with regional partners during the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ramallah, on your part, he said he had no interest in returning to Gaza unless it is part of a diplomatic initiative that unites the enclave with the West Bank and revives the peace process with Israel, an idea that would be supported by the Biden administration, but which has little support in the current Israeli government.

Yesterday Blinken instead told Jordan’s King Abdallah in Amman and to Crown Prince Hussein that the United States is committed to working with regional partners to create a Palestinian state. This was announced by the State Department. In today’s meeting with Abdallah and Hussein, Blinken “underscored our shared commitment to protecting civilians and facilitating life-saving humanitarian assistance, the resumption of essential services, and ensuring that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced out of Gaza ,” the State Department says.

“Blinken also expressed concern about growing violence in the West Bank,” the State Department says, referring to the increase in deadly violence among settlers. There were also numerous deadly clashes between Palestinians and IDF troops.

Hamas meanwhile said that more than 60 hostages were missing due to Israeli air strikes on Gaza. Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, said on the Hamas wire account that 23 bodies of Israeli hostages were trapped under the rubble. “It seems we will never be able to reach them due to the occupation’s continued brutal aggression against Gaza,” he said.

