TEL AVIV – Israel on Friday evening local time confirmed that they had received a list of the second hostage scheduled to be released by Hamas on Saturday (25/11/2023).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the list had been reviewed by authorities and the families of the hostages had been notified.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the 13 hostages will be released on Saturday as reported by Anadolu.

Israel and Hamas exchanged 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli prisons on Friday, the first day of a four-day humanitarian pause.

Under the Israel-Hamas agreement, the hostages will be released in stages over four days.

Israel estimates that at least 239 Israelis were detained by Hamas following cross-border attacks by the Palestinian group on October 7.

Israel launched a major military campaign against the Gaza Strip after the attack, killing at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official death toll in Israel reached 1,200 people.