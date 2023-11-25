loading…

A number of cars were carrying hostages released by Hamas. Photo/anadolu

TEL AVIV – Israel confirmed on Friday evening (24/11/2023) that it received a list of the second wave of hostages scheduled to be released on Saturday by Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the list had been reviewed by authorities and the families of the hostages had been notified.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the 13 hostages will be freed on Saturday.

Israel and Hamas exchanged 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli prisons on Friday, the first day of a four-day humanitarian pause.

Under the Israel-Hamas agreement, the hostages will be released in stages over four days.

Israel estimates that 239 Israelis were detained by Hamas following cross-border attacks by the Palestinian group on October 7.

Israel launched a major military campaign against the Gaza Strip after the attack, killing 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official death toll in Israel reached 1,200 people.

(she)