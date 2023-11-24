loading…

Israeli tanks are in the Gaza Strip in a ground operation. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The Israeli Prison Service received a list of 39 Palestinians who will be released under an agreement with Hamas on Friday (24/11/2023).

The Zionist colonial regime institutions have also begun relevant preparations, according to a report by Channel 13 television station.

“Around noon local time, this group of prisoners will be transferred from Israeli prisons to Ofer Prison in the West Bank, then they will return to their residences in the West Bank and East Jerusalem,” the media report said.

Previously, released prisoners would undergo a medical examination and sign a document stating they promised not to be involved in terrorism again.

Then, they will meet with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

A four-day ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas came into effect at 07:00 local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday.

On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas confirmed they had agreed to a four-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, with a cessation of all hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Later, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the ceasefire would begin on Friday and Hamas would free the first hostage at 16:00 that day.

On the same day, cargo trucks containing humanitarian aid, the first since the start of the ceasefire, arrived in the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border checkpoint, according to Al Qahera News TV channel.

“A total of 200 cargo trucks are expected to enter the enclave on Friday,” the report said.

