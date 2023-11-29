War, the release of the sixth group of Israeli hostages is awaited

New day of respite in the war in Middle East. Hamas has released 12 more hostages and Tel Aviv says they are 10 Israelis and two foreigners. The militiamen invite Elon Musk to Gaza: “Come and see the scale of destruction after Israel’s bombs”. The list of 10 hostages who will be freed today has been delivered. Biden: “Continuing the war is giving Hamas what it wants.”

Hamas: “We will free the Russian hostages as a tribute to Putin”

Mousa Abu Marzook, an official in the Hamas political office, announced that the hostages with Russian citizenship in their possession will be released “as a tribute to Russian President Vladimir Putin”.

War, 10 other Israeli hostages and two foreigners freed

New day of respite in the war in the Middle East. Hamas released 12 more hostages and Tel Aviv reports that they are 10 Israelis and two foreigners. The militiamen invite Elon Musk to Gaza: “Come and see the scale of destruction after Israel’s bombs”. The list of 10 hostages who will be freed today has been delivered. Biden: “Continuing the war is giving Hamas what it wants”

Biden: “Continuing the war is giving Hamas what it wants”

“Continuing on the path of terror, violence, murder and war means giving Hamas what it seeks. We cannot do it.” The American president said Joe Bidenin a post published last night on his X account. Biden continues: “Hamas unleashed a terrorist attack because it fears nothing but Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace.”

Israel towards the release of new hostages

Israel received the list of sixth group of hostages who is expected to be freed today by Hamas in exchange for the release of more Palestinian prisoners. The list was provided to the Israeli government and the families of the abductees were informed, Haaretz and CNN report, among others, citing official sources. According to the latest agreement stipulated between Israel and Hamas announced by Qatar, each day of extension of the truce provides for the release of 10 Israeli hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Read also: Gaza, another two days of truce: in exchange for another 20 Israeli hostages

The 30 released Palestinian prisoners have arrived in Ramallah

Il fifth group of 30 Palestinians released from Israeli prisons under the prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas arrived in Ramallah, West Bank. The local media reported it. The Israeli Penitentiary Service had previously announced that it had released the 30 people from Ofer prison, near Ramallah, and from a detention center in Jerusalem. Even earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet had announced that the ten Israeli hostages and the two Thais freed yesterday by the Islamist movement in Gaza had arrived in Israel.

White House, another 200 aid trucks entered Gaza

Another 200 truckloads of humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip they crossed the Rafah crossing in Egypt. The coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council, John Kirby, said this during a press briefing. “Also, another 200 have arrived at the crossing for checks: at the moment there are 400 trucks waiting in total,” he said, thanking the Egyptian government for its contribution to organizing the delivery of international aid to the region.

Read also: Hamas invites Musk to visit Gaza. 12 Israeli hostages freed

Subscribe to the newsletter