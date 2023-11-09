loading…

MOSCOW – Russia said his party was surprised by the Ambassador Israel which said it could take up to two weeks to evacuate its residents from Gaza Strip .

Israel’s envoy to Moscow told Russian state media this week that with 500-600 people leaving Gaza every day, and 7,000 people waiting to be evacuated, it would take two weeks to get Russian citizens out of the Gaza Strip.

“We were really surprised to hear that statement,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters as quoted by Al Arabiya, Thursday (9/11/2023).

“This logic is unacceptable,” he said, adding that Russia had followed all required procedures to submit evacuation lists to the relevant authorities.

Russian state media reported in early November that more than 500 Russian citizens were awaiting evacuation. The report cited Russia’s diplomatic mission to Palestine.

No Russian citizens have been publicly confirmed to have left the region since the Rafah checkpoint with Egypt first reopened on November 1 to allow the evacuation of stranded foreigners and dual nationals.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the West for allegedly stoking tensions in the region and Israel for its actions in the conflict.

The war began more than a month ago when Hamas militants crossed into Israel and killed about 1,400 people who Israeli officials said were mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages.

Aiming to destroy Hamas, Israel retaliated with relentless bombing and ground invasions of the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-run Palestinian territory’s health ministry, Israeli attacks have killed more than 10,500 people, most of them civilians and many of them children.

Citizens of the United States, France, Britain and Canada are among those who have been evacuated from Gaza so far.

