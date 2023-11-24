loading…

Thick smoke rises in Gaza after the Israeli attack and illumination flares are visible from Sderot as the Israeli offensive continues on the 47th day on November 22, 2023. Photo/Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency

TEL AVIV – Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza could cost the Israeli economy USD 48 billion (Rp. 748 trillion) over this year and next year.

The financial consulting company estimates this on Thursday (23/11/2023), said the Anadolu Agency report.

“It is likely that Israel will cover two-thirds of the total costs of the war, with the remainder covered by the United States in the form of military aid,” reports Israel Leader Capital Markets.

The $48 billion estimate is lower than previous estimates, including a recent announcement by Israel’s National Economic Council, which estimated the cost of the war to Israel’s economy as potentially reaching 200 billion shekels ($54 billion).

Israel’s Finance Ministry estimated in October that economic losses from the war were $270 million per day, and stressed the end of the war does not mean an end to losses.

Figures from Leader Capital Markets show the Israeli government will likely need to borrow more money to deal with what is being described as the worst armed conflict in half a century, according to Bloomberg on Thursday.

The agency quoted Yali Rotenberg, chief accountant at Israel’s Ministry of Finance, as saying, “We are moving forward with a baseline scenario that suggests several months of fighting, and we are building additional buffers. We can finance the country.”

Although the government issued international bonds through private placements with Wall Street banks, such as Goldman Sachs, the Israeli colonial government relied on local markets to absorb most of its financing needs.

Nearly 15,000 Palestinians have died as a result of Israel’s brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip. The war machine of the Israeli colonial regime destroyed everything in the Palestinian territories, be it residential areas, hospitals, mosques and churches.

(she)