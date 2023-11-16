loading…

The Israeli army pretended to help an elderly Palestinian man in Gaza for a propaganda campaign and then executed the man. Photo/Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Soldier Israel killed an elderly Palestinian man after using him in a propaganda campaign promoting a “safe corridor” in Gaza.

This lie by the Israeli military was exposed by the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor last Tuesday.

The organization expressed its “outrage” on its website regarding the Israeli military’s use of the elderly man in an attempt to cover up their horrific crimes against Palestinian refugees fleeing Israeli violence in the northern Gaza Strip.

“The Israeli army released a photo of one of its soldiers talking to Bashir Hajji, a 79-year-old resident of Gaza City’s Zaytoun neighborhood, as he traveled along Salah Al-Din Street, the main route to the southern Gaza Valley,” the human rights organization said. , as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Thursday (16/11/2023).

“The soldiers appeared to be assisting and protecting displaced Palestinian civilians,” the organization said.

However, the elderly man’s granddaughter, Hala Hajji, told the Euro-Med Monitor team that her grandfather was brutally executed while crossing a “safe corridor”. “Members of the Israeli army deliberately shot him in the head and back,” said Hala.



He also confirmed that his grandfather was in the photo distributed by Israel, exposing the Israeli army’s dangerous practice of blatantly fabricating stories.

Euro-Med Monitor points out that it has documented dozens of cases of Israeli soldiers executing displaced Palestinians and, in some cases, bombing them.

Those who were displaced tried to flee south of Wadi Gaza at the request of the Israeli army.