loading…

Israel began a military operation inside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, under the pretext of hunting down Hamas. Photo/IDF

GAZA – Israel began launching military operations inside al-Shifa Hospital (RS), in Gaza, Palestine, Wednesday (11/15/2023) early morning. They argued that the raid on the medical facility was to hunt down the Hamas group.

“Currently, IDF forces are operating against the Hamas organization, in certain parts of al-Shifa Hospital,” said IDF Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari on social media X.

“This operation was based on intelligence information and operational needs. This action was not intended to harm patients, medical staff and residents living in the hospital,” he said.

“As the operation continues, incubators, medical equipment and baby food are expected to be moved to the hospital.”

The announcement came an hour after Gaza health officials said the IDF said it would raid the hospital “within minutes”.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra told Al Jazeera: “Israel told us that they will attack the Al Shifa hospital compound in the next few minutes.”

“The occupation did not specify whether (its troops) would enter the compound. But it said that in a few minutes they would raid the compound. We do not know how they will attack it or what mechanisms will be used, and we also do not know (Israel’s) intention to carry out the attack that,” explained

al-Qidra.

Israeli forces have surrounded al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, after waging heavy fighting in the streets with Hamas forces they accuse of having a command post beneath the facility’s compound.

The United States on Tuesday cited an intelligence report that supported Israel’s statement, which Hamas denied. According to Hamas, the US statement had become a “green light” for the Israeli military to carry out a brutal massacre at al-Shifa Hospital.

(but)