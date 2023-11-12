loading…

Hezbollah members killed in fighting against Israel on the Lebanese border. Photo/anadolu

TEL AVIV – The Israeli military claims to have killed more than 60 Lebanese Hezbollah fighters amid the current escalation in the region caused by the Zionist regime’s genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus expressed claims about the number of Hezbollah fighters they killed on the border.

Almost every day there have been firefights between the IDF and Hezbollah on the Israel-Lebanon border since October 7 2023.

“Hezbollah continues to take very, very thin measures by continuing to launch attacks on Israeli territory,” the spokesman warned.

He added that the Israeli military was ready to “escalate” its response.

Conricus also issued a warning to the government in Beirut, saying, “Lebanon has a lot to lose, perhaps everything, and they have nothing to gain if they let Hezbollah worsen the situation and drag us all into war.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah mourned another fighter who was killed on Saturday (11/11/2023) in clashes with Israeli soldiers along the Lebanon-Israel border.

A statement from the Lebanese group identified the fighter but did not detail how he was killed.

The death toll of Hezbollah fighters killed by Israeli forces since October 8 rose to 71, according to the group’s previous statement.