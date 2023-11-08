loading…

Israel killed Hamas Arms and Industries Department Head Mohsen Abu Zina in a fighter jet attack in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/X @IsraelWarRoom

GAZA – Defense Forces Israel (IDF) on Wednesday (8/11/2023) announced that it had killed the Head of the Hamas Arms and Industries Department, Mohsen Abu Zina, in a fighter jet attack in Gaza, Palestine.

“Based on ISA (Shin Bet) and IDF intelligence, (an attack by) an IDF fighter jet killed Mohsen Abu Zina, head of Hamas weapons and industry,” the IDF said in a statement, as quoted by Sky News.

According to the IDF, Mohsen Abu Zina is one of Hamas’ leading weapons developers.

“He is an expert in developing strategic weapons and rockets used by Hamas,” continued the IDF.

The IDF said its forces also directed fighter jets towards two Hamas cells that attempted to fire anti-tank weapons and rockets at them, resulting in the attacks killing several militants.

Abu Zina is one of the leaders in Hamas who produces weapons for the terrorist organization and specializes in the production of strategic ammunition and rockets.

Hamas has not confirmed the death of their weapons boss as claimed by the Israeli military.

The major war in Gaza broke out after Hamas launched a surprise attack on October 7, named Operation al-Aqsa Storm, killing more than 1,400 people and hundreds of others kidnapped.

Since then Israel’s near-relentless bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, about 40 percent of whom are children, according to a tally by health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Israel then launched a land invasion vowing to eradicate Hamas. Dozens of Israeli soldiers were killed in the ground operation, bringing the total of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 to more than 300.

