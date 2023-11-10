loading…

Israeli airstrike victims are at Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. Photo/AP

GAZA – Six people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in an area adjacent to Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. The latest news was revealed by the hospital director to a local broadcaster on Friday (10/11/2023).

“Six people were killed, and several others were injured in attacks in the area around the hospital,” said the director.

He added that the Israeli airstrike was carried out near the tent where the journalists were staying.

The media reported that Israeli fighter jets had also carried out airstrikes in areas close to the Indonesian Hospital and Al Rantisi Hospital.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) confirmed that Israel had damaged medical facilities in a series of brutal attacks.

“The attack targeted the Talizatar area, near the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. “The Indonesian Hospital was hit by a number of physical damages,” said Indonesian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal.

He said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had contacted three Indonesian volunteers working at the hospital and added that they were in good condition. They were in the basement during the Israeli attack.

Earlier this week, Israel accused the Indonesian Hospital of aiding Hamas and being its base of operations. Indonesian authorities and hospital officials rejected the accusations.

Israel’s attacks on hospitals clearly violate the laws of war and constitute crimes against humanity. A number of parties are pushing for Israel to be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court.

