Farah Omar reports from southern Lebanon. Photo/Al-Mayadeen

BEIRUT – Two Lebanese journalists and two civilians were killed as a result of Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon on Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Rabih Maamari and Farah Omar, who worked for the local channel Al-Mayadeen, were killed by Israeli bombs near the town of Tir Harfa, about a mile from the southern border, according to the official National News Agency (NNA).

Al-Mayadeen, who is politically hostile to Israel and uses quotation marks when referring to the country in English, said the attack was “deliberate” targeting its journalists.

Previously, the NNA said an elderly woman was killed and her grandson was injured as a result of an Israeli attack in Kfar Kila, southern Lebanon.

“Enemy planes raided residents’ houses in Kfar Kila, causing the death of resident Laiqa Sarhan (80) and the injury of her grandson,” the NNA report said.

Three journalists have now been killed in Lebanon as a result of the conflict in the south. Issam Abdallah, a Beirut-based videographer for the Reuters news agency, was also killed near the Lebanese border by Israeli shelling on October 13, 2023.

Border clashes between Hezbollah and Israel began a day after Hamas attacks from Gaza that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli colonial regime’s relentless bombing of Gaza has since killed more than 13,000 Palestinians, including 5,600 children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

According to AFP, fighting in southern Lebanon has left at least 92 people dead, most of them Hezbollah fighters, but also ten civilians.