Israel was annoyed with its undisciplined soldiers during the war against Hamas in Gaza. In one case, a number of soldiers actually played football in Gaza. Photo/IDF

TEL AVIV – Military Israel irritated by a collection of reports regarding disciplinary problems among their troops in Gaza while fighting against Hamas. There were a number of soldiers who actually played football, there were also cases of collisions between military vehicles as the soldiers raced to the battlefield.

The top brass of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has issued a warning regarding the behavior of soldiers who are not serious about fighting, which could cause serious incidents and endanger IDF troops in facing the threat of Hamas attacks.

Apart from playing football, these worrying reports mention the testimony of a tank commander that he saw soldiers swimming in the waters of Gaza’s beaches, writing graffiti on the walls of Palestinian houses, and planting trees brought from Israel.

Apart from that, some unusual political statements from the army were also recorded on social media.

A veteran in the IDF reserve army told Walla! that there was one case where he witnessed the arrival of fuel tanks deep in Gaza.

“There was a message received about heavy vehicles (armored personnel carriers, tanks, bulldozers) competing to see who would reach their destination first. No orders. “There’s always one driver who wants to get there first, or someone who crosses the line, and then there’s tension between them,” said the unnamed veteran.

“This has happened before and ended in a collision between heavy vehicles which resulted in damage and almost cost the lives of soldiers. “This shows that there is a deep disciplinary problem in the region and it needs to be addressed immediately,” he said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Sunday (19/11/2023).

An IDF spokesperson responded to the report, saying; “The soldiers’ behavior and words that emerge from the records are not in line with the IDF’s orders and values ​​that are expected of soldiers when carrying out their duties. Each case is handled according to its own actions.”

At the same time, it was reported that Israel’s Southern Command Headquarters daily provides a booklet containing intersectoral lessons, comments and insights and requires military commanders to read it while fighting.

Another Israeli military official commented on an incident in which an IDF officer was recorded planting a tree: “The officer was summoned to a hearing by his commander because of his actions that were not in line with the orders and values ​​of the IDF. The officer has been suspended from his job.”

The IDF on Saturday announced that five more of its soldiers had been killed in the ground war against Hamas in Gaza, bringing the number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Palestinian territory to 56 since the ground operation was launched October 17.

