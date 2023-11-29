loading…

Israel faces confusion over whether to continue the ceasefire or go to war against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a post on X that Israeli forces “in the air, on land and at sea are ready to continue fighting”.

He also said that Israel was making every effort to use the current ceasefire to guarantee the return of all prisoners held in Gaza.

The same thing was also expressed by a member of the Israeli war cabinet, Benny Gantz. He said that Israel would continue to try to “take advantage” of the framework of its hostage deal with Hamas, but was prepared to resume fighting in the near future, hours before the deal expires.

Hamas said earlier today that it was open to extending the ceasefire, now in its sixth day, and an Israeli official said talks to do so were ongoing.

“We are in a complex moment, with a time frame within the framework of the agreement to return those of us who were kidnapped. “We will try to maximize it,” said Gantz as reported by the Times of Israel. “At the same time, we are prepared and ready to return to war, at any time, including now.”

The war cabinet minister said that Israel was fighting “the most important war” since the 1948 War of Independence.

Vowing that Israel would not give anything to Hamas, Gantz said the war would continue until residents of Israeli border communities evacuated amid fighting “can return safely” to their homes.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi expressed the same thing. He approved the battle plan after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in a meeting at the Southern Command headquarters in Beersheba today.

“We know what needs to be done, and are ready for the next level,” Halevi said in his speech given by the IDF.