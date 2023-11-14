The state of Israel is spending enormous sums on its war against Hamas, more than expected in October. According to estimates from the Ministry of Economy reported by Bloomberg, for the “living expenses” of the war such as armaments, ammunition, equipment and salaries of soldiers and reservists, Israel spends 260 million dollars every single day (just over 240 million euros). It is a figure that is creating tensions within Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, where the Finance Minister, the right-wing extremist and religious fundamentalist Bezalel Smotrich, is reluctant to use a specific fund designed for ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities for the war.

Raising funds for the military effort is becoming increasingly complicated for Israel. Although the economic situation was initially quite solid, with good growth and low unemployment, the start of the war caused great turbulence: many shops closed, communities in the south of the country, especially those near the Gaza Strip, were depopulated if not deserted, and many sources of revenue for the economy, such as tourism, have practically disappeared.

The Israeli government is shifting funds initially intended for civilian purposes to the military effort: in October Netanyahu himself said that the priorities of the state budget would all be revised and oriented towards war activities.

For this reason, in recent weeks there has been major controversy in Israeli politics around the so-called “coalition fund”, a large sum of money that the government approved in May to respond to the needs of its most extremist members. Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is the most right-wing in the history of Israel and is made up of five parties, many of which represent the interests of ultra-Orthodox Jews, i.e. Jewish religious fundamentalists, and settlers, i.e. Israelis who build illegal settlements in the territories who according to the international community are Palestinians.

Since the beginning of the war, a coalition government has been formed in Israel in which some opposition figures have joined, but all the most extremist ministers have remained in their places. Among them is Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, himself a settler and a defender of ultra-Orthodox rights, who over time has become famous for extremely brutal statements against Palestinians.

Before the war, this government had created a “coalition fund”, that is, a sum of money that could be used at the discretion of some ministries to respond to the needs of ultra-Orthodox and settlers. The fund serves to finance ultra-Orthodox religious schools, to economically support the men of ultra-Orthodox communities (almost half of whom do not work as a religious choice) and to finance the expansion and protection activities of the colonies. The fund, planned for 2023–2024, is worth 14 billion shekels, or 3.6 billion dollars.

The existence of this fund was already quite controversial before the war, but has become even more so in recent weeks. Since it does not serve to finance the basic needs of the state, the “coalition fund” was immediately considered a solution to support the war effort, but Minister Smotrich has long been reluctant to use this money for the army, and indeed in October he said the money could be recovered from other parties.

This has caused enormous controversy because the ultra-Orthodox community, to which a large part of the “coalition fund” is intended, is seen by the rest of the population as unfairly privileged. Among other things, the ultra-Orthodox study in state-funded schools where a religious curriculum is taught (in some schools it is not even compulsory to teach mathematics) and the ultra-Orthodox, unlike the rest of the population, are almost completely exempt from service compulsory military service (although there has been an increase in enlistments since the beginning of the war).

Last week, more than 300 Israeli economists signed a public appeal asking the government to “come to its senses” and “block the financing of everything that is not necessary for the war, starting with the coalition fund.” Among other things, if the state cannot use the funds at its disposal for the war it is forced to borrow money from the markets, at increasingly higher interest.

Of the 14 billion shekels that make up the “coalition fund”, five have already been spent in recent months. Of the remaining nine, Smotrich agreed – after great pressure – to use 1.6 billion for military spending, arguing that the other billions are allocated for 2024, and therefore cannot be used at this time. Smotrich however intends to use 1.2 billion of the fund to increase the salaries of teachers in ultra-Orthodox schools and the security of the colonies. The opposition criticized this decision, arguing that all of the “coalition fund” should be used for the war.

In the next few days, however, Smotrich is expected to present a state budget proposal updated to include war expenses: then it will be understood how the “coalition fund” will be used.