Suara.com – Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have launched more than 12,000 airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the Israeli military on Thursday (2/11/2023).

A military statement said that tens of thousands of targets had been hit by Israel. This week, the Israeli military expanded its attacks by air and land on the Gaza Strip, which Israel continues to bombard after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a surprise attack on October 7.

To date, nearly 10,600 people – including 9,061 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis – have died in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In addition to the high number of casualties and displacement, supplies of basic commodities for the 2.3 million residents of Gaza City are running low due to the Israeli siege.

Hamas offers to get Israel to stop attacking Gaza

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said his group has presented a comprehensive idea to stop Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip.

“This vision starts with stopping the aggression, opening the borders, exchanging prisoners, and opening the political horizon to establish a Palestinian state and determine its own destiny,” said Haniyeh in a speech broadcast on television on Wednesday (1/11/2023).

“However, (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is delaying and deceiving his supporters with false promises,” he said.

According to Haniyeh, the current conflict is caused by Netanyahu who leads a right-wing racist fascist group.

The Hamas leader demanded that Israel’s supporters, including the United States, stop obstructing international efforts to stop the aggression.

Indonesia Cares for Palestinians in Gaza

Two TNI Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft are scheduled to fly on Saturday (4/11/2023) from Jakarta to Egypt to send aid from the Indonesian Government, the Indonesian Red Cross and the National Amil Zakat Agency (Baznas) to Palestinians in Gaza .

The Head of the TNI Headquarters, Rear Admiral (Laksda) TNI Julius Widjojono said that the two Hercules units that were dispatched came from Air Squadron 31 and Air Squadron 32 TNI AU. The Indonesian Air Force is also preparing two spare Hercules for this humanitarian mission.

“In addition to the two Hercules aircraft, the Indonesian Air Force was also involved in one charter aircraft (Boeing 737 Garuda) by the National Police Headquarters so that the total aircraft support for transporting humanitarian aid logistics to Palestine amounted to three aircraft,” said Julius, Thursday (2/11/2023) .

The three aircraft are planned to depart from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base Ops Base in Jakarta on Saturday at 08.30 WIB. President Joko Widodo is scheduled to send off the group transporting humanitarian aid.

“The flight route for this humanitarian mission is Halim (Jakarta) – Aceh – Yangon (Myanmar) – New Delhi (India) – Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) – Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) – El Arish (Egypt). “Solid inter-agency collaboration has made the process of sending aid to date run smoothly,” said Julius.

He continued the process, currently the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted a diplomatic note, especially regarding flight clearance, landing permit, ground handling, etc.

He said that the Ministry of Defense also helped finance several aid delivery processes.

Spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, at a press conference in Jakarta, Wednesday (1/11), said that the aid would later be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent, then distributed to Gaza by UNRWA.

“This is because only the Egyptian Red Crescent is authorized to bring aid into Gaza,” said Iqbal.

He added that the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was still waiting for approval from the UN regarding aid items that could enter Gaza. (Antara/Anadolu)