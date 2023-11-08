More than a month has passed since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli leadership, military and political, has still not managed to clearly define the long-term objectives of the conflict. Israel’s government and army make it clear that their immediate goal is to destroy Hamas, the radical group that carried out the October 7 massacre of Israeli civilians, but they have not yet really explained what will happen after Hamas is eradicated from the Strip , whenever it is possible to do so.

This uncertainty could be intentional, and Israel could avoid publicly disclosing its plans for the Gaza Strip, but numerous rumors published in the media in recent weeks, as well as the contradictions in the public statements of Israeli politicians and soldiers, rather make it clear that, at the moment, this plan does not exist.

There has been talk again about long-term plans for the Gaza Strip in recent days, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with American TV ABC that «Israel will have overall responsibility for security (in the Gaza Strip). Gaza) for an indefinite period, because we have seen what happens when we don’t have it.” This statement by Netanyahu has led to the belief that Israel, after the war, intends to militarily occupy the Gaza Strip as it did between 1967 and 2005, until the unilateral withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area.

The problem is that Netanyahu’s statements quite clearly contradict other members of his own government, who in recent weeks had ruled out the possibility of an occupation. For example, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently said that, after the war, Israel intends to end all involvement and responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip: the exact opposite of an occupation. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also told the Wall Street Journal: «We don’t want to govern Gaza. We don’t want to manage their lives.”

The possibility that Israel could militarily occupy the Strip is also opposed by Joe Biden’s American administration: last week the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that «Israel cannot resume control and responsibility over Gaza (…). Israel has made it clear that it has no intention or desire to do so.” And after Netanyahu’s interview, John Kirby, the White House National Security Council spokesperson, said very clearly that “a reoccupation of Gaza by Israeli forces is not the right thing to do.”

– Read also: What does Iran have to do with the war in Gaza

After this heavy criticism, the Israeli government partially retracted Netanyahu’s words: Mark Regev, an advisor to the prime minister, said that after the war “there will have to be a security presence, but this does not mean that Israel will reoccupy Gaza, it does not mean that Israel will govern the people of Gaza.” Regev then spoke of “new structures” and a “fluid” and “flexible” security approach.

No one really knows how this fluid, flexible structure might work. Partly because the war is still ongoing, and many of the conditions that Israel will face at the end of the conflict have yet to be defined. Partly because the question of how to manage the Gaza Strip after the war is so complex that, for the moment, the Israeli government appears to have put it aside in favor of military action.

The fact that Israel began the war against Hamas without having a long-term plan has been talked about for some time. A few weeks ago, before the ground invasion of the Strip began but when the bombings were already underway, the Financial Times published a rather lively article which cited US government officials who had participated in meetings with the Israeli leadership, and one of these he commented: «There is no plan for the “day after”. The (Israeli) system has not yet decided. When they discovered there was no plan, the Americans went crazy.”

The options available to Israel, according to analysts, are all extremely costly both in terms of resources and in terms of risks for Israeli soldiers and civilians. Above all, they risk increasing the suffering and oppression of the Palestinian population, and fueling new forms of violence.

Anthony King, a professor at the University of Exter in the United Kingdom, he estimated that militarily occupying the Gaza Strip would require the continuous use of at least 40 thousand Israeli soldiers: it is a very high number that Israel cannot afford at the moment, especially at a time when the Israeli army must respond to other possible threats in the region .

– Read also: The live blog with updated news

Furthermore, under international law, a military occupation of the Strip would make Israel responsible not only for security issues within the Strip, but also for the living conditions of the civilian population. According to the fourth Geneva Convention, the “occupying powers” must guarantee the civilian population food, medical care and all other essential needs. It means, in fact, that Israel will not be able to limit its responsibility only to military and security aspects in the event of a possible occupation.

There is also a lot of uncertainty about other possible solutions that do not involve a military occupation. For example, Israel could agree with one of the Arab states in the region or with the Palestinian Authority, which governs part of the West Bank, to cede or share political responsibilities for the management of the Strip. But this seems unlikely: the Arab countries have no intention of taking on the political task of managing the Gaza Strip, and the Palestinian Authority, weak and discredited, does not have the means.

The most likely thing is that at the moment the negotiations and discussions on what to do are still ongoing, although it is very clear that finding an acceptable solution is extremely complicated, if not impossible: «We are having continuous discussions with our Israeli colleagues on what Gaza will be like after the war”, said the American John Kirby.