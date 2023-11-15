loading…

Israel is choking on debt of more than IDR 121 trillion to fund its military to fight against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel has been strangled by debt of around 30 billion shekels (USD 7.8 billion or more than IDR 121 trillion) since the start of the war against Hamas in Gaza on October 7.

Israel’s Ministry of Finance revealed the size of the unusual debt earlier this week.

According to the ministry, USD 4.1 billion of this amount was dollar-denominated debt obtained from issuance on the international market.

On Monday, Israel’s Finance Ministry announced another $957 million in debt on the local market in its weekly bond auction.

The Israeli government has significantly increased spending to fund the military and compensate businesses near the border with Gaza, as well as the families of victims.

All this has led to a record budget deficit, which last month swelled to $6 billion, a more than sevenfold increase compared to last year.

Israel’s Ministry of Finance has also announced plans to borrow 75% more in November than last month.

Meanwhile, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron has called on the government to balance “supporting the economy and maintaining a healthy fiscal position.”

Last month, international credit rating agency S&P cut Israel’s rating from “stable” to “negative”. This was followed by Fitch, which placed the country on a negative rating, warning that a prolonged war could result in a significant decline in Israel’s credit score.

Moody’s also said it was considering a possible downgrade of the country’s rating.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Wednesday (15/11/2023), so far the Israeli military has killed more than 11,360 Palestinians, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women. The number of injured victims reached 28,200 people.

Israeli soldiers continued to pound civilian homes across the Gaza Strip and new massacres were reported across the besieged enclave.

The war began after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and kidnapping hundreds.

