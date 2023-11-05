In just under a month, the war in the Gaza Strip has significantly changed diplomatic and political relations between Israel and Russia. If before the war the two countries had an overall positive relationship, albeit with some ups and downs, after the massacre committed by Hamas on 7 October things changed very clearly.

Russia has taken a fairly clear position of contrast with Israel and has given the impression of being much closer to Iran, which has long been its ally in the region, and in some cases even of having positions favorable to Hamas. At the end of October a Hamas delegation was even welcomed to the Kremlin, the Russian presidential palace, for talks with important state officials. The main reason is that Russia is using the war between Israel and Hamas as a means to try to advance its own interests and weaken its international rivals, starting with the United States.

The issue is particularly notable because Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government has always had rather fruitful relations with Vladimir Putin’s regime. Although from the point of view of regional policies there has always been a certain ambiguity between the two countries, especially for the alliance between Russia and Iran, between the two countries there were very intense trade exchanges and a good level of military collaboration and politics. Netanyahu has often called Putin a “dear friend” and has visited Russia more than 10 times from 2015 to today, despite the cooling of relations with the West.

When the war broke out in Ukraine, Netanyahu was one of the most cautious leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion and in sending aid to the Ukrainian army, and he always treated Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, with a certain detachment (al on the contrary, after the Hamas massacre on October 7, Zelensky supported Israel in a rather heartfelt manner).

But the October 7 attack and the start of the war with Hamas changed something. Putin ignored the attack for two days, making a public comment very late, and above all he ignored Netanyahu for almost ten days: the two leaders spoke on the phone very late, when by then many heads of state and government had already called the prime minister to express their solidarity.

Above all, Russia has not condemned the Hamas attack as terrorism (indeed, as we were saying, it welcomed a delegation from the group to the Kremlin) and in all its public statements over the last month the government has rather condemned Israel, with the intent clear of gaining the sympathy of the Arab and Muslim world. This decidedly pro-Palestinian position has also struck many scholars. Hanna Notte, an analyst at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, told Time: “Russia’s pro-Palestinian position surprised even me.”

Russian state media and Russian propaganda tools have also been redirected against Israel. In recent days the Spanish version of RT, a Russian state TV channel that is particularly aggressive with propaganda, has taken up a statement by the Iranian president accusing Israel of the bombing of the al Ahli hospital in Gaza, even though there is now almost unanimous agreement on the fact that a rocket fired from inside the Gaza Strip hit the hospital. The Indian version of RT said not only that the hospital was hit by Israel, but that the missile was supplied by the United States.

The New York Times also noted how many pro-Russian channels on Telegram that covered the war in Ukraine after October 7 began to focus exclusively on the war between Israel and Hamas, with a decidedly anti-Israeli position. Iran and, to a lesser extent, China also participate in the propaganda campaign.

The reasons for this extremely clear policy of Russia are numerous and almost all concern another war, the one with Ukraine. First of all, it seems rather clear that Vladimir Putin’s regime now considers itself at war not only with Ukraine, but with the entire West, and has therefore decided to make choices and alliances consistent with this position also in the Middle East. From a military point of view, Iran has been providing significant aid to Russia for months, and now Russia is supporting Iran in its anti-Israeli policy.

This positioning is consistent with the policy of rapprochement with the so-called “global south” that Russia, together with China, has been adopting for some years now. The idea is that the war in Gaza will push many Arab and Muslim countries critical of Israel, both in Asia and Africa, away from the West and closer to Russia.

Furthermore, for Russia, the war between Israel and Hamas is an excellent way to divert attention and above all Western aid from what is happening in Ukraine. This is a concern that Ukrainian President Zelensky has also shown, who on more than one occasion in recent days has spoken of the risk that the crisis in the Gaza Strip could cause us to lose sight of the war in Ukraine.

