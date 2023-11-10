Thousands of people around the world are accusing Instagram and Facebook of obscuring, removing or suppressing posts and stories mentioning Palestine. It is the so-called “shadow ban”, a practice of content moderation through an alteration of the algorithm that social platforms use to prevent the circulation of violent or sexual elements.

Freedom in the time of social media

Instead, since October 7, 2023, users coming from Palestine or sharing news on the Hamas-Israel conflict on social media have had their content silenced. The complaint also comes from journalists and figures from the world of culture, not only from Palestinian activists, who however declare that they have always been subjected to this practice, only that now it has greater resonance.

For example, when Israel bombs Gaza during Ramadan in April 2022, top model Bella Hadid reports the suppression of some of her social posts about the incident. “The idea that even those who are not directly involved in politics suffer this limitation of freedom is serious,” Roberto Colella, singer of the folk group La Maschera, who was also affected by this practice on social media, tells TPI. «Even that superficial freedom that social media was supposed to have has fallen away years ago, as has the illusion of democracy», he continues. «I don’t think it’s a coincidence that if you write Palestine or Russia, the algorithm lowers the interactions so much. Just as there is the risk that a post will be removed without there being any content that violates the regulation. It doesn’t seem like a coincidence to me.”

“Meta has probably increased moderation around words like Gaza and Hamas,” Donata Columbro, journalist and author of the book “Inside the algorithm, the formulas that regulate our time,” explained to Facta. “In the last few days it has been a collective experience, inexplicable for many,” she continued. «Maybe one story had 700 views and the next one on Israel only 50. Only the people who talk about these issues, such as male and female activists, didn’t notice: in this case the practice of reducing the engagement and visibility of some content was used massively, and also affected various journalists.”

New York Times journalist Azmat Khan, winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for international journalism, openly said that she was seriously penalized on Instagram after speaking in stories about the situation in Gaza and the historical/social reasons that led to the attack of Hamas earlier this month. The American/Kuwaiti journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, columnist for Huffington Post and Vice, was even suspended from the platform.

The Young Italian Palestinians

A similar fate befell an Italian-Palestinian popularizer, Kharem Rohana, who had to open a new account in the first days of the conflict in Gaza given that Instagram had suppressed his profile.

“Meta has suspended my main profile (kharem_from_haifa) four times now,” he writes from the new profile (kharem.dalla.palestina) on October 20. «You take days to do checks and then admit that there are no violations of the guidelines. To then suspend it after a few hours without me having added any content. You therefore suspend a profile you have just checked, to carry out new checks. You would be laughable if it weren’t censorship.”

While he was writing, the activist and popularizer was in Palestine, on his return to Rome he was beaten as soon as he got out of the car that had taken him to Rome Ostiense, Porta San Paolo. There, on Saturday 28 October, thousands of young people gathered for a large procession in favor of Palestine. At the head of the demonstration were the flags of the Young Palestinians, an organization that for years has been working to raise awareness among young people about the conditions of the inhabitants of Gaza and the West Bank. A spokesperson who prefers to remain anonymous tells TPI: «We haven’t experienced this censorship on Instagram since October 7th, it has basically been going on forever. We bypassed the algorithm by not writing Palestine or Gaza and Israel directly, but P4l3stin4, G4z4 or Isr43l3. And in any case sometimes it doesn’t work”, he explains. «The problem cannot be solved like this. It is clear that there is censorship. You are blacked out only if you publish content related to Palestine, which is even more serious especially in sensitive moments like this where providing information is even more necessary. It is very serious, for example, that pages like Eye on Palestine are even closed, which publishes videos and content from the Gaza Strip and beyond almost in real time.” The page, after its disappearance was covered by The Guardian and NBC News, is back active, now with 7 and a half million followers.

According to the Palestinian Youth activist, Instagram’s censorship is not limited to the association’s profile. «Even my private profile is sometimes obscured and it is difficult to find it even by entering the full name in the search bar. We are experiencing a form of censorship that affects the most fundamental freedoms, namely that of expression. However, Meta has a history of censoring Palestinian voices, and since it is not an isolated case, one might think that it is a company policy.”

The reasons for Menlo Park

Meta, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company that owns both Instagram and Facebook (as well as WhatsApp), said some of those posts were hidden from view due to an accidental bug in the company’s systems.

Aya Omar, an artificial intelligence engineer, told the New York Times that she was unable to see the Palestinian media accounts she reads regularly not because of a bug, but because Meta and Instagram were blocking those accounts. And even the Hampton Institute, a think tank at Virginia University, wrote on X, the former Twitter: «Instagram and Facebook are actively blocking posts and stories about Israel/Palestine, disguising it as a technical difficulty». Pure Nora Benavidez, senior counsel at the Free Press media watchdog group, said: «Concerns of censorship and shadow banning are perennial on social media, but the stakes are much higher during times of war – making the implications of the real world of such opaque corporate policies more terrible.”

The Guardian reported the confessions of a former Facebook employee with access to discussions among current Meta employees. “The war in Gaza has really pushed a lot of people over the edge,” he told the British newspaper. “You cannot continue to blame flaws when misinformation is being spread, with the intent to dehumanize Palestinians by fueling the narrative that all Palestinians are terrorists,” said the former employee, who spoke anonymously for fear of retaliation.

If for those who worked in the company it is not a mistake but, as the Young Palestinians suggest, a company policy, Meta responded through Andy Stone, a spokesperson, who wrote in a post on X: «We have identified a bug that impacts all stories, meaning they were not displayed correctly, resulting in a significantly reduced result. This bug affected accounts equally worldwide and had nothing to do with the subject matter of the content.” And even a user did the test in the last days of October and sent the results to the ArabNews network: a piece of content on Palestine got 4 views in two hours, a photo of a 90cm skirt in half an hour.