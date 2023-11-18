From London to Jakarta, via Dublin and Mexico City, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against the Israeli bombing of Gaza. Among the slogans repeated during the demonstrations, there is one that is becoming increasingly present: that of putting an end to the genocide of the Palestinians.

The accusation is not new, but until now it has been confined to the margins of public debate. After the attack launched by Hamas on 7 October and Israel’s unprecedented response, it found space as never before.

The great revenge

In recent weeks, a group of UN experts on human rights has called for a ceasefire to “prevent a genocide”, authoritative academics have signed appeals to stop a “potential genocide”, the governments of countries such as South Africa, Colombia and Brazil have accused Israel of having committed a “genocide” and others have warned of the risk of this happening.

The Jewish state responded with disdain to the accusation, in turn directing it against Hamas. «Israel is at war with the genocidal terrorist organization Hamas», said Gilad Erdan, permanent representative of the Jewish state to the United Nations, on October 26, after specifying that Israel «is not at war with the Palestinians». The United States has also expressed its opinion on the issue. «I’ve heard the word “genocide” thrown around. But it is Hamas that actually has genocidal intentions against the people of Israel. They would like to wipe it off the map,” underlined National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Last October 7 was, in Joe Biden’s words, the “bloodiest day for Jews since the Holocaust.” Around 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians, lost their lives in the attack launched by Hamas and other Palestinian groups, which returned to the Gaza Strip with over 240 hostages. News of the atrocities, filmed in some cases by cameras worn by the militiamen themselves, shook Israeli society.

“A cursed day”, called it Benjamin Netanyahu, who promised “great revenge”. On Monday 9 October, Defense Minister Yoav Galant declared that he had “ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip”. “There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed,” said the former chief of staff, before adding: “we are fighting human animals and we will behave accordingly.” In the following weeks, other ministers and members of the Israeli army repeatedly described the enemies as “animals” or “savages”. «Human animals must be treated as such. There will be no electricity or water, there will only be destruction. You wanted hell, you will get hell,” said Major General Ghassan Alian, head of the Coordination of Israeli Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Defense Ministry office responsible for implementing Israeli government policies, on October 10. compared to the occupied territories.

“There is an entire nation out there that is responsible,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said during a press conference on October 13, after the Israeli authorities ordered to evacuate the northern part of the Strip. «This rhetoric according to which civilians are not aware, are not involved is not true. It’s absolutely not true. They could have rioted. They could have fought against that evil regime that took control of Gaza in a coup.”

Question of definition

Words that have alarmed many experts and professionals. “Many statements by Israeli politicians and generals show intent, one of the most difficult aspects to prove in genocides,” accused Omer Bartov, considered one of the greatest exponents of historiography on the Holocaust and genocides. Along with nearly 800 other academics and experts, he signed a letter to “raise the alarm about the possibility of Israeli forces perpetrating the crime of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

An appeal that is not made “lightly”: “We are aware of the weight of this accusation but the gravity of the current situation requires it.” Of particular concern to the signatories is “the language used by Israeli political and military figures” which “appears to reproduce the rhetoric and expressions associated with genocide and incitement to genocide”.

Genocide, considered by many to be the worst possible crime, is defined by the United Nations as “the intention to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such”. The definition contained in the Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948) is not limited to cases of killing of members of the group, but also to «serious injury to the physical or mental integrity of members of the group», to « deliberately subjecting the group to living conditions intended to bring about its physical destruction, in whole or in part”, to “measures aimed at preventing births within the group” and to the “forced transfer of children from one group to another” . According to the Convention, not only genocide itself is punishable but also only “direct and public incitement to commit genocide”.

The best-known case of genocide, which inspired the 1948 Convention itself, is that committed against the Jews during the Second World War, in which Nazi Germany exterminated 6 million people. Another more recent genocide is that suffered by the Tutsis in Rwanda, where in 1994 the Hutu militias exterminated at least 490 thousand people. For other massacres the definition of genocide is less clear.

This is the case of the massacres carried out in Darfur by Sudanese forces between 2003 and 2005, in which around 200,000 people lost their lives. According to the United States it was genocide while, according to the United Nations Commission of Inquiry, war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed but as far as genocide is concerned, «the crucial element of genocidal intent, at least as far as government authorities are concerned.” The crimes ascertained, the commission specified, are however to be considered “no less serious and atrocious than genocide”.

In the case of the war in Ukraine, the United States characterized Russian actions as “genocidal” following the Bucha massacre and the bombing of Mariupol. On that occasion, the Russian authorities accused the Ukrainian forces of using “human shields”.

The carnage

Three Palestinian human rights organizations have already asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel for genocide. According to what was declared in recent weeks by the prosecutor, Karim Khan, the jurisdiction of the ICC also extends to crimes committed by Hamas militiamen in Israel or by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, even if Tel Aviv has never ratified the treaty establishing the Court .

Several of the experts who have raised the alarm about the situation in the Gaza Strip do not believe that the genocide is already underway. “My greatest concern as I watch the war between Israel and Gaza unfold is that there is genocidal intent, which can easily turn into genocidal action,” wrote Israeli historian Bartov, in an article for the New York Times . Of a different opinion is Craig Mokhiber, former director of the New York office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) who resigned from his position to protest against the “genocide” suffered by the Palestinians. “When you have such a clear case it is necessary to apply the term “genocide”,” he said in an interview with MSNBC.

Regardless of definitions, the increasingly worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza still risks opening a chasm between Western countries and the rest of the world. The fear of several Western diplomats is that support for the Israeli offensive will end up damaging efforts to counter Russia and the invasion of Ukraine, making it increasingly difficult to find support among countries outside the G7 and the European Union. The latest warning was delivered to the White House by US diplomats in the Arab world. According to a cable quoted by CNN, the Israeli campaign will cause Washington to “lose” the consensus of public opinion in Arab countries “for a generation”. The cable, sent last week from the U.S. Embassy in Oman, said U.S. support for Israel was seen as providing “material and moral culpability in what it sees as possible war crimes.”

So far in Gaza more than 11 thousand Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli raids, over a third of them children. This is the bloodiest campaign since the beginning of the blockade imposed on the Palestinian enclave 16 years ago. The massive bombings launched with the aim of eliminating the men of Hamas, which has controlled the strip since 2007, have not spared homes, schools, hospitals and United Nations facilities. Since the raids began, the World Health Organization has recorded at least 137 attacks on health facilities in which 521 people have died, including 16 on-duty health workers.

Many victims were recorded in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands of civilians moved following the order issued before the entry of the land forces. “When evacuation routes are bombed, when people are caught up in hostilities in the north as well as in the south, when the essentials for survival are missing and when there is no guarantee of return, people are left with nothing but impossible choices,” said Lynn Hastings, United Nations humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territories. “No place is safe in Gaza.”