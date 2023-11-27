When we meet Rachel Goldberg in a hotel in Rome, we immediately notice the number on her chest: “These are the days my son Hersh spent as a hostage of Hamas.” Together with her husband Jonathan Polin and a group of eleven families of people kidnapped last October 7 during the brutal attack by the Palestinian terrorist group in Israel, she came to the capital to meet Pope Francis. “It’s an international catastrophe, we’re here for the world to listen.”

During the general audience on November 22, the pontiff received a delegation of eight of the twelve relatives of the hostages who arrived in Rome and another of relatives of the inhabitants of Gaza. “They suffer a lot, I heard how they both suffer,” Bergoglio said at the end of the hearing. But if the images of the devastation of the Strip by the Israeli army, which cost the lives of thousands of Palestinian civilians, have been seen around the world, the issue of the hostages has almost taken a back seat. The agreement brokered by Qatar has brought it back into the spotlight, but dozens of people are still waiting to hug their loved ones again. Not just in Israel.

Massacre at the Nova Festival

“Many don’t know this,” Rachel explains, showing a photo of her son Hersh taken this summer in Milan. «The hostages come from almost 30 different countries: they are Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and Hindus. It’s an international catastrophe but I fear people don’t know who they are. If the world understood this, it would be more worried.”

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was kidnapped by Hamas at the Nova Festival, where the terrorist group massacred hundreds of unarmed young people. «She was there with a friend to celebrate her 23rd birthday (Hersh was born on October 3, ed.)», recalls her mother, who like her husband has dual US and Israeli citizenship. «Then on October 7, early in the morning, we received two messages on WhatsApp, which arrived one after the other at around 8.11am. The first said: “I love you” and the next: “I’m sorry”. And so I realized that something very bad must have happened. I tried calling him and he didn’t answer me. I wrote to him: “Are you okay?”, then: “Let me know you’re okay” and again: “Tell me you’re okay”. But those three messages never reached him.”

From what they learned later, the situation worsened precisely in those minutes. «When they started shooting, together with others, he managed to reach a shelter: there were 29 in total. But when the Hamas terrorists found them, they first threw grenades and then fired at the shelter with an RPG, then entered with machine gun fire, killing most of the boys.”

It was carnage: «Some were seriously injured and dying, others were trapped under the bodies of their friends. From the survivors we learned that three boys, including Hersh, were injured and slumped against the wall. With machine guns leveled, the terrorists ordered them to get out, then put them in a van and took them towards the strip. The last signal from Hersh’s cell phone was at 10:25 am in Gaza.”

Since then they haven’t heard anything until a CNN journalist showed them a video: «He had just interviewed us, then he called us back and told us he had a video in which my son and other kids are seen being taken up a truck,” Rachel tells us. «Hersh walks alone but when he turns to sit down, you can see that he is missing an arm. He sees the bone coming out but his arm is no longer there.” The young man – who, as his mother explains, is left-handed – lost his left limb during the attack on the shelter and while he gets into the vehicle, he tries to stem the bleeding with an improvised tourniquet. The absurd thing is that, perhaps, the Festival was not even a target of Hamas, given that it does not appear on the maps in the possession of the terrorists and found by the Israeli authorities after the attack. They came across an easy target, cowardly attacked.

Damn coincidences

That day, not even Nik Beizer was supposed to be at the base near the Erez crossing where he was later kidnapped. “His service was supposed to end the day before but a friend of his asked him to replace him that weekend so he could be with his family and my brother accepted,” tells us his 15-year-old sister Nikol Beizer, who translates into English for her mother . «He is a very generous person».

Always surrounded by friends, his family explains, Nik is a kind of “big brother” to those who know him. He works in an association that helps disabled children and then dances, practices tennis, taekwondo and other sports: in short, he is a cheerful boy who leaves his mark.

The day before the attacks, his mother Katya and her husband Sergey, together with Nikol and Nik’s girlfriend, Marta, went to visit him at the base: «Just to be together for a while and leave him something good to eat. We were there for a couple of hours, then we went for a walk and came back home”, recalls the sister. But no one would have imagined what would happen.

«At 06:00 the next morning, we started receiving notifications on my mother’s phone of an alert in her area. We started writing to him, calling him, asking him how she was. We knew that a rocket had landed near her location. And until about 07:10, we always talked to him,” adds Nikol. «Then, in the last phone call, he started saying: “I’ll be fine” and he tried to reassure us. In the background, however, we could hear that the terrorists had entered the base and people were screaming. A couple of hours later, we see a video published by Hamas on social media: we recognize the face of Nik with two other soldiers and we see them crossing the border into Gaza.”

The nightmare continues

Since then, a nightmare began which for many still continues, despite the negotiations which have already led to the release of some hostages. «The United States has been very supportive from the beginning: we have met many people and I really believe that President Biden, Vice President Harris and Senators in Congress are working hard for their release, as is Israel», Jonathan Polin tells us . “But this must not be a political issue, it is a human issue: there are innocent people, held for almost two months, without medical care.”

The international reaction, evidently, is not enough. «It is a shame that the world is not protesting and pushing harder for the release of all the hostages. But at the same time, I think it’s important to separate the innocent Palestinians in Gaza from Hamas. They too are somehow held hostage,” adds Jon. Katya also has a thought for the Palestinians in Gaza: “When we hear about mothers who have lost their children, we are really sorry,” she says. «It’s not their fault what happened. But we want our children to come home.”

“I feel like there are a lot of good people in Gaza who probably know where Hersch is and maybe they’re very afraid to do anything,” Rachel concludes. “I hope that they are helping him and that they are able to do so, because at the end of the day we are all people, with the same desires and the same pain, and I hope that they treat him as they would treat their child who was injured.”