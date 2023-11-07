Israeli President Netanyahu rejects the idea of ​​a ceasefire “without the release of the hostages”. The number of deaths in Gaza rises to 10 thousand

The continues war in the Middle East. Exactly one month ago Hamas troops rampaged through villages in southern Israel. At 11am (local time) Israel observed a minute of silence in memory of what happened last October 7.



Many, both in the streets and in public offices, have addressed a thought of the approximately 240 hostages in the hands of Hamas and at 1,300 victims since the start of the war. Hamas’ Health Ministry reported that At least 14 people were killed overnight in Israeli attacks in Rafah, in the south of the Strip. According to Israel, the army attacked “Hamas terrorists who were housed in a building near the Al Quds hospital in Gaza City.

The Israeli leader Netanyahu meanwhile he reiterated: “No truce without the release of the hostages. We will assume responsibility for security in Gaza.” Guterres, UN Secretary General declares: “Gaza is becoming a cemetery for children”. Israel’s response: “Shame!”.

WHO: operations in Gaza without anesthesia

The World Health Organization reports that surgical operations in the Gaza Strip, including amputations, are performed on patients without the use of anesthesia due to a lack of equipment and medicines.

Israel, Hamas terrorists hit near Al-Quds hospital

L’army He attacked “Hamas terrorists who were housed in a building near Al-Quds hospital of Gaza City”. This was said by the military spokesperson, referring to Hamas’s denunciation of a bombing of the facility by Israel. The spokesperson explained that “the attack was carried out from the air and involved explosions in a nearby warehouse of ammunition”. According to the same source, the army announced that it had also conquered a Hamas stronghold in the north of the Strip. “Inside – he concluded – missile launchers, weapons and intelligence material were found”.

A minute of silence in Israel one month after the war

At 11am (local time) Israel observed a minute’s silence in memory of what happened on 7 October. Many – both in the streets and in public offices – stood up and thought about the approximately 240 hostages in the hands of Hamas and the 1,300 victims since the start of the war. The Italian embassy in Tel Aviv announced that the headquarters staff gathered in silence in front of the diplomatic headquarters.

Hamas, 14 people killed in Israeli attacks in Rafah

The Hamas Health Ministry said that at least 14 people were killed overnight in Israeli attacks on Rafah, in the south of the Strip. At the same time, the Palestinian Red Crescent, cited by the media, reported an Israeli air attack near the al-Quds hospital in Gaza City.

UN: still no agreement in the Council on the conflict

The UN Security Council, meeting for over two hours behind closed doors, once again failed to reach agreement on a resolution to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The United States calls for “humanitarian pauses” while many other Council members call for a “humanitarian ceasefire” to deliver aid and prevent further civilian deaths in Gaza: “We have talked about humanitarian pauses and are interested in pursuing language on this point “U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters after the meeting. “But there are disagreements within the Council about whether this is acceptable.”

Gaza. Death toll up to 10 thousand deaths

It goes up to beyond The death toll in Gaza is 10,000 since Israel began attacking the Strip, in retaliation for the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas militants. This was reported by the Hamas Ministry of Health.

Netanyahu: “No truce without releasing hostages”

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he once again rejected the idea of ​​a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip without the “release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas“.

