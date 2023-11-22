loading…

Arab countries say the temporary Hamas-Israel ceasefire should be extended. Photo/Illustration

LONDON – Foreign ministers of Arab countries welcomed the deal ceasefire while between Israel and Gaza militant groups Hamas on Wednesday (22/11/2023). However, they said the ceasefire should be extended and be the first step towards a complete cessation of hostilities.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan told a news conference in London that the agreement, which includes the release of hostages and increased aid to the devastated Gaza Strip, should also eventually lead to the resumption of talks on a two-state solution.

Under a temporary ceasefire agreement, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said humanitarian aid must be maintained and expanded, and that aid should not be conditional on the release of further hostages.

“Any humanitarian access that is increased as a result of this hostage deal must remain and must be built on,” he said.

“There should be no reduction in access based on progress in freeing further hostages… Punishing Gaza civilians for holding hostages is completely unacceptable,” he added as quoted by Al Arabiya.

The conflict began on October 7 when armed members of Hamas and other militants stormed across the border into Israel, killing 1,200 Israeli civilians and soldiers, and taking around 240 people hostage.

Israel responded by carrying out massive bombing and then invading the Gaza Strip. According to authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza, the Israeli action killed more than 13,000 Palestinians, including at least 5,600 children.