Israel Defense Minister: Hamas has lost control of Gaza

Hamas has lost control of Gaza and terrorists are fleeing to the south of the Gaza Strip, while civilians are looting the empty bases of the Palestinian fundamentalist movement. This was underlined by the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant. “Hamas has no power capable of stopping the IDF”, the Israel Defense Forces, Gallant said following an assessment of the situation. “Hamas has lost control of Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases. They have no trust in the government.”

Israel, army transfers incubators to Gaza hospital

The Israeli army has begun to transfer incubators from Israeli hospitals to the al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip: one of the Israeli government’s spokespersons for the foreign press, Eylon Levy, writes this on X, as reported by “Haaretz”. Levy said the Israel Defense Forces would work with “any reliable mediating party” to ensure the incubators were delivered safely.

WHO, al-Shifa hospital transformed into a cemetery

The impossibility of burying the bodies of dead patients is transforming Gaza’s main hospital into a cemetery: WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said. Despite the possibility of leaving the facility, according to the spokesperson approximately 600 people are still in hospital. “Around the hospital there are corpses that cannot be taken care of or even buried or taken to any kind of morgue,” he said. “The hospital no longer works as it should. It’s almost a cemetery,” she added.

Al-Shifa, 32 more dead, 150 corpses attract dogs

32 patients have died in recent days at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza: director Mohamed Abu Selmia told the BBC, specifying that 3 premature newborns and 7 other people died due to lack of oxygen. Many others are at risk due to the inability to proceed with dialysis, he added. There are currently over 600 hospitalized. Abu Selmia has reported that he is unable to bury the 150 corpses found in the hospital, despite contacts with the Red Cross. Because of the unburied bodies, the hospital is now targeted by stray dogshe added.

Army: military tunnel discovered under mosque in Gaza

During activities conducted yesterday in Gaza, Israeli soldiers discovered a Hamas military tunnel dug deep under a mosque. This was reported by the military spokesman. Inside there were weapons of different kinds and explosives. Yesterday, the spokesperson added, the Israeli air force struck 200 ”terrorist sites”. These include: weapons production sites, anti-tank missile launch sites and command centers. A training camp for Hamas frogmen units was also hit.

