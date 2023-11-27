loading…

Palestinians gathered to welcome the 39 prisoners released by Israel. Photo/Al Jazeera

CAIRO – A senior official Egypt said that Egypt and Qatar close to reaching an agreement to extend ceasefire between teams Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip for two days. It will continue a lull in seven weeks of fighting that has killed thousands and devastated Palestinian enclaves.

Head of Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS), Diaa Rashwan, said the extension would include the release of 20 Israeli hostages in return for the release of 60 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

The ceasefire will end Monday evening.

“With the release of 11 Israeli hostages expected on Monday, negotiations are still ongoing for the release of 33 Palestinians,” Rashwan added as quoted by Reuters, Monday (27/11/2023).

Previously, Hamas reportedly wanted a four-day extension while Israel wanted a day-by-day extension.

An Israeli official reiterated Israel’s position that it would agree to an additional one-day ceasefire for the release of each group of 10 hostages. In return, the number of Palestinian prisoners released each time will be three times the number of Palestinian prisoners.

“The limit is five days,” the official added.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josef Borrell, said an extension to the ceasefire was within reach and this would allow the international community to find a political solution to the conflict.

The ceasefire agreed last week was the first cessation of fighting in seven weeks since Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostages back to Gaza.