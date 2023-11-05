loading…

Israel gives residents of the Gaza Strip 4 hours to evacuate. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Defense Forces Israel (IDF) again urged civilians Gaza Strip to evacuate. Most recently, the Zionist army gave civilians four hours to leave the enclave which was under heavy fire.

The IDF said it would allow people in the Gaza Strip to move south via certain roads on Sunday (5/11/2023).

According to Avichay Adraee, IDF spokesperson for Arabic media, the main evacuation route is Salah Al-Deen Road, with a window between 10:00 and 14:00 local time.

“If you care about yourself and your loved ones, go south according to our instructions. “Rest assured that Hamas leaders have taken care to protect themselves,” Adraee said Saturday evening on X, formerly Twitter, as quoted by CNN.

It is not clear how widely the message will be received on the ground, given the widespread power and internet outages, or how safe the evacuation routes will be.

According to Adraee, Hamas on Saturday fired mortars and anti-tank shells at Israeli troops who wanted to open a road from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south.

“Hamas members do this because they want to maintain human shields for themselves and their leaders,” he said.

“For your safety, take advantage of the next time to move south through Wadi Gaza,” he added.

The IDF has repeatedly called on civilians in the Gaza Strip to move south of Wadi Gaza as air and ground attacks against Gaza City and North Gaza escalate, including attacks on densely populated areas and civilian infrastructure that the IDF says is being used by Hamas militants.

(ian)