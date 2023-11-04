No truce in Gaza: the UN condemns the attack on ambulances

Il UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “horrified” by the Israeli attack on the two ambulances leaving Shifa hospital, in the city of Gaza. Israel confirmed it had targeted the vehicle but replied that the ambulance was being used “by a Hamas terrorist cell”. In turn, the Islamist movement denied and claimed that the attack on the convoy, which was supposed to take the wounded out of the Strip, killed at least 15 people.

According to Hamas, A school in the north of the Strip that housed displaced civilians was also hit: at least 20 people were killed. And on Thursday the office of the France Press Agency was bombed: no damage or injuries, but the AFP is the only one of the three main international news agencies to have a “live video” transmitting images from Gaza City. The footage was not interrupted despite the damage. An Israeli spokesman initially denied that troops had hit the building; then he clarified that he had carried out an attack but close to the building.

Meanwhile, while the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, threats are arriving but for now no escalation, Israel’s offensive in the Strip continues while the hope of a temporary ceasefire has vanished after the refusal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who wants the hostages released first.

Blinken’s trip to Israel is useless

A The mediation efforts of the US Secretary of State were of no avail, arrived in Tel Aviv for the third time since the outbreak of the war and will be in Amman today to meet the Arab countries and the Palestinians. “We continue the offensive with all our forces and Israel refuses a temporary truce that does not include the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu said after meeting with Blinken.

Shortly after, the Pentagon confirmed that it is carrying out unmanned drone flights on the Strip to help Israel locate and free the 241 hostages taken by Hamas. Mediation with the Islamist movement, Biden administration sources confirmed, is “extremely long and complex” and would require a pause in the fighting. “We hope to deliver good news, but unfortunately we can’t guarantee it,” a White House source said.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it does not support ceasefires, but has called for humanitarian “pauses.”, and Biden himself on Thursday evening asked that the weapons be silenced in order to free the hostages. Blinken, who also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, assured that the United States will do “everything possible” to save the abductees.

A position shared by the UN, the European Union, Canada and the Arab countries: confirmation that the allies are moving from unconditional support for Israeli self-defense to increasingly heightened concern for the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian Territories. LThe United Nations refugee agency, UNRWA, has warned that it cannot guarantee the safety of hundreds of thousands of people who have taken refuge in United Nations facilities because at the moment “there is no safe place” in the Strip.

