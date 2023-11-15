According to a report by the Israeli newspaper “Haaretz”, sperm was withdrawn from 33 of the Israeli men killed in October, 4 of whom were civilians and the rest were soldiers in the army, in order to preserve them by freezing and preserve their chances of procreation.

Widows or families wishing to withdraw sperm from the bodies of their husband or son after death were required to obtain judicial permission, but this condition was temporarily canceled due to the war.

Haaretz said, “The Ministry of Health has established a special unit that works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with the army and hospitals that include sperm banks, to notify families of the option of withdrawing sperm as soon as possible, after the death of a husband or son.”

Sperm must be retrieved within 24 hours of death, to increase their chances of survival when they are later defrosted and used to fertilize an egg.

But Israeli experts say that sperm can be recovered “even several days after death, and even when the sperm are no longer able to move.”

Yuval Or, head of the artificial insemination unit at Kaplan Medical Center in the city of Rehovot in central Israel, said: “We look for motile sperm and prefer them, but their lack of movement does not mean they are dead.”

“We know how to move them after they are defrosted,” Orr added.