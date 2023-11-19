loading…

Israel is preparing to expand its attack on Hamas to southern Gaza after claiming to have conquered northern Gaza. Photo/REUTERS/IDF

GAZA – Israel on Sunday (11/19/2023) prepared to expand its attack on Hamas to southern Gaza. These preparations were made after Zionist military air strikes killed dozens of Palestinians who had taken refuge in two schools.

The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine, which started on October 7, has entered its 44th day. Instead of stopping, the war actually heated up.

After distributing leaflets earlier this week, Israel on Saturday again warned civilians in the southern part of Gaza to move as it prepared to launch a major offensive, after claiming success in conquering the northern territory.

Increasing international alertness, Israel made al-Shifa Hospital (RS) in Gaza City the main focus of its ground attack in northern Gaza.

A team led by the World Health Organization (WHO) visited al-Shifa Hospital on Saturday and described it as a “death zone” with signs of gunfire still in progress.

WHO said it was developing plans to quickly evacuate patients and remaining medical staff.

Elsewhere in the north, Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini of UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, said on social media platform X that Israel bombed two of the agency’s schools in the north. “More than 4,000 civilians took refuge in one of these places,” he said.

“Dozens of people were reported dead, including children,” he said. “Second time in less than 24 hours the school was not spared. Enough, this horror must stop.”

A spokesman for Hamas authorities in Gaza said 200 people were killed or injured at the school. The Israeli military did not comment.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, whose government controls parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Saturday said, “Hundreds of people forced to flee were killed in two schools in Gaza.”