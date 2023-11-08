loading…

Plan map of the Ben Gurion Canal that Israel will build. Photo/wikipedia

GAZA – The Ben Gurion Canal Project or Israel Canal is a canal project proposed through the state of Israel. This canal will connect the Gulf of Aqaba to the Mediterranean Sea.

David Ben Gurion is considered the Founding Father of Israel and Israel’s first Prime Minister. Therefore, this canal will be named the Ben Gurion Canal.

This canal is said to rival the Suez Canal which runs through Egypt. Israel and Western countries have experienced many disruptions in their history across the Suez Canal.

Some of the problems that have arisen include the ban on Israel passing through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Tiran, the closure of the Suez Canal (1956–1957), the closure of the Suez Canal (1967–1975), and the blockage of the Suez Canal in 2021.

The length of the Ben Gurion Canal is almost a third longer than the Suez Canal, which is 120.1 miles (193.3 km), which is about 182 mi (292.9 km).

The cost of building Israel’s canal is estimated at between USD 16-USD 55 billion.

The Ben Gurion Canal is planned to be built starting from the southern tip at the Gulf of Aqaba, through the Israeli port city of Eilat on the border of Israel and Jordan, through the Arabah Valley for about 100 km between the Negev Mountains and the Jordanian Highlands and turning to the West before the Dead and Sea basins. Mati is 430.5 meters (1,412 feet) below sea level, and passes through a valley in the Negev Mountains, then heads north again to surround the Gaza Strip and connect with the Mediterranean Sea.

So, this is where the news of Israel’s attempt to seize the Gaza Strip is linked to the Zionist regime’s plans to build the Ben Gurion Canal.

Rather than having the canal built around the Gaza Strip, which would be longer, the canal could be shorter if it crosses territory controlled by Hamas.