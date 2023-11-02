loading…

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians from the Shamalkh family who were killed as a result of an Israeli attack, in Gaza City, October 9, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

NEW YORK – The Israeli government is willing to kill as many Palestinian civilians as possible to defeat Hamas in Gaza.

Israel has conveyed this to its partners in the United States (US) in “private conversations”, according to a New York Times (NYT) report.

US President Joe Biden’s administration continues to support Israel but has become “more critical” of Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s response to Hamas, due to the “humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” according to a news analysis published by NYT on Monday (10/30/2023) .

“It became clear to US officials that Israel’s leaders believed that massive civilian casualties were an acceptable price for a military campaign,” the New York Times claimed.

NTY added that Israeli officials brought up “devastating bombings,” including the use of atomic weapons against Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which the US used against Germany and Japan during World War II.

The New York Times ran the story in its Tuesday print edition, which caught the attention of attorney and activist Steven Donziger.

“This may help explain the large scale of civilian and child deaths currently occurring in Gaza,” Donziger said on Instagram.

He added, “This mentality may also explain why Israel recently dropped a huge bomb on the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza and why they appear to be targeting civilians.”

MSNBC host Mehdi Hassan also flagged the article Wednesday, describing the paragraph as “almost buried” in the middle of the article.