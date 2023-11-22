loading…

Hamas troops attack an Israeli battle tank near Rantissi Children’s Hospital, Gaza, Palestine. Israel will continue the war against Hamas, even if a temporary ceasefire is agreed. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel will continue the war against Hamas even if a temporary ceasefire is agreed to free the hostages.

This was conveyed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his ministers during a government meeting to discuss the hostage release agreement.

“We are at war, and we will continue the war,” said Netanyahu, as quoted by AP, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

“We will continue until we achieve all our goals,” he said again.

Israel’s full cabinet is now meeting to discuss a possible deal to release hostages held by Hamas, following a meeting of the war cabinet and security cabinet.

Israeli cabinet ministers are preparing to vote on the hostage release deal.

“Accepting the deal was a difficult decision but the right one,” Netanyahu said.

Earlier, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh told Reuters on Tuesday that his group was close to reaching a ceasefire agreement with Israel, even as deadly attacks on Gaza continued and rockets were fired at Israel.

“Hamas officials are close to reaching a ceasefire agreement with Israel and the group has conveyed its response to Qatari mediators,” Haniyeh said in a statement sent to Reuters by his aide.

“The discussions were about a temporary ceasefire to regulate the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip and a hostage-prisoner exchange agreement,” Hamas official Izzat el Reshiq told Al Jazeera television station.