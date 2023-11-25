loading…

Israeli troops roam around as Muslims perform Friday prayers on a street in the Ras Al-Amud neighborhood, after the Zionist apartheid regime banned Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem on November 24, 2023. Photo/Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency

TEL AVIV – Only a few thousand people performed Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque this week due to Israeli restrictions on Muslims entering the mosque for the seventh consecutive week.

Israeli colonial forces closed the entrance gates and doors of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque with iron barriers for thousands of worshipers, thereby restricting them from reaching the mosque.

The Zionist apartheid regime banned Muslims of all ages from entering the occupied Old City of Jerusalem, arrested hundreds of worshippers, checked their identities and allowed only residents of the Old City to enter.

Hundreds of worshipers ended up performing Friday prayers at the points closest to the Old City in Wadi Al-Joz, Ras Al-Amud and elsewhere due to restrictions by the Israeli colonial regime.

The Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem reported, “Only 5,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

In this context, Israeli colonial forces arrested a group of youths from Salah Al-Din Street in occupied Jerusalem after severely beating them, just as worshipers were gathering in the city.

(she)