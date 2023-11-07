loading…

Israel considers temporarily halting fighting in the Gaza Strip for aid and hostage release. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would consider a “small tactical pause” in fighting in Gaza Strip to let the hostage go or help can come in. However, he once again rejected calls for a ceasefire despite international pressure.

After encircling densely populated Gaza City in the north of the enclave, where the Islamist group Hamas is based, the Israeli military said it had captured a militant compound and was preparing to attack fighters hiding in underground tunnels.

Israel has bombarded the enclave since a Hamas offensive in southern Israel one month ago, when its fighters killed 1,400 people and took 240 hostages.

Gaza health officials say Israeli strikes have killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including about 4,100 children.

Both Israel and Hamas have rejected calls to stop fighting. Israel said the hostages must be freed first. Meanwhile, Hamas said it would not release them or stop fighting when Gaza was attacked.

Netanyahu said a general ceasefire would hamper his country’s war effort, but halting fighting for humanitarian reasons, an idea supported by Israel’s main ally, the United States, would continue to be considered based on the circumstances.

“As far as tactical breaks – an hour here, an hour there – we’ve had it before. “I think we will check the circumstances to allow goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages, to leave,” Netanyahu told ABC News as quoted by Reuters, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

“But according to me there will not be a ceasefire in general,” he stressed.

US President Joe Biden discussed the pause and the possible release of the hostages in a phone call with Netanyahu on Monday local time.