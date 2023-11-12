loading…

Israeli soldiers show Hamas tunnels on the border of Gaza and Israel on July 25, 2014. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims to have destroyed more than 150 tunnels and underground complexes in the Gaza Strip used by the Palestinian movement Hamas.

This claim was revealed by IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus. “We have dismantled, mostly through explosives, more than 150 (Hamas) tunnels and compounds,” said Conricus in a briefing on Saturday evening (11/11/2023).

“Such underground structures are the backbone of Hamas’ combat capabilities, as the movement uses them to hide and emerge unexpectedly,” he said.

On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza, killing and kidnapping people in neighboring Israeli communities.

Israel then launched missile attacks and a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, which is home to more than 2 million people.

On October 27, Israel launched a major ground attack on Gaza with the aim of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.

(she)