Doctors at Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip have denied Israel’s claims that they discovered Hamas tunnels. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – A doctor at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza Strip said Friday that troops Israel “found nothing” during a search of the hospital compound, when food and water supplies were running low.

This statement also refutes Israel’s claim that they found a Hamas tunnel in the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Doctor Ahmed El Mokhallalati told Reuters by telephone that although conditions at the hospital were “difficult”, no babies had died there since Israeli troops entered the hospital on Wednesday.

Israel says Hamas has a command center under the hospital, an assertion denied by the Palestinian militant group. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the situation at the hospital.

“This is a very terrible situation, here Israeli tanks and Israeli troops are moving inside the hospital area, throughout the hospital,” said Mokhallalati, an Irish-born surgeon who trained in Cairo and practices in London.

“The situation is really difficult. “They kept shooting, in all areas,” he added as quoted by Reuters, Saturday (18/11/2023).

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it had discovered a Hamas tunnel and a vehicle with weapons at the Al Shifa hospital complex. They also made videos and photos public to support their statements.

Speaking in English, Mokhallalati said: “They didn’t find anything. They didn’t find any resistance. Not a single shot hit them inside the hospital area.”

The hospital, overflowing with patients and refugees and struggling to stay operational, has become the focus of global attention.