loading…

Israel claims to control Hamas military strongholds in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had secured the “military stronghold” of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Over the past day, IDF troops secured a military stronghold belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip. Anti-tank missiles and launchers, weapons and various intelligence materials were placed at the compound by the troops,” the IDF said in a statement.

“In coordination with soldiers on the ground, an IDF fighter jet attacked a cell containing about 10 terrorists. Afterwards, IDF ground troops identified anti-tank missile cells operating in their vicinity. “The troops directed IDF aircraft to attack terrorist cells,” continued the statement, which called Hamas fighters terrorists, as quoted from Al Arabiya, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

In addition, the IDF attacked dozens of Hamas mortar launchers.

Furthermore, the IDF said its naval forces attacked strategic targets belonging to Hamas with precise ammunition, including posts containing technological assets.

“IDF troops discovered a number of Hamas terrorists who had barricaded themselves in a building adjacent to al-Quds Hospital, and were planning to launch an attack on the troops from there. IDF soldiers direct planes to attack Hamas terrorists. “The attack caused a significant secondary explosion indicating the presence of a Hamas weapons depot in the civilian area,” the statement added.

Israel has bombarded the enclave since a Hamas offensive in southern Israel one month ago, when its fighters killed 1,400 people and took 240 hostages.

Gaza health officials say Israeli strikes have killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including about 4,100 children.

(ian)