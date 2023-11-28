Qatar announces that the truce will begin tomorrow, with the first hostages free in the afternoon

The spokesperson of the Qatari Foreign Ministry declares that the truce between Hamas and Israel and the release of the hostages will begin tomorrow at 6 am (Italian time). The first hostages will be free in the afternoon.

“HAMAS HAS NOT RATIFIED AGREEMENT, DELAY IN CEASEFIRE”

The delay in implementing the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is due to the fact that Hamas has not yet submitted the list of Israeli citizens it intends to release. Furthermore, the Palestinian organization has not yet ratified the ceasefire agreement with Qatar, which should ensure that all parties respect the agreed terms. Haaretz reports it citing an Israeli political source.

Al-Shifa hospital director arrested by Israeli forces

The director of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza has been arrested by the Israeli army. This was reported by medical sources. “Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with many other expert doctors,” said Khalid Abu Samra, head of the hospital’s department.

