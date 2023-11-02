loading…

Nearly 200 people died as a result of Israeli bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Al Jazeera

GAZA TRACK – In less than 24 hours, the number of bombing victims Israel The first and second numbers in the Jabalia refugee camp have exceeded 1,000 people, according to the latest report published by the Gaza Government Media Office.

This number includes 195 people confirmed dead, 120 people still missing, and at least 777 people injured as quoted from Al Jazeera, Thursday (2/11/2023).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described Israel’s attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday in Jabalia as “appalling”, while the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the disproportionate attacks could amount to war crimes.

Israel itself said that the attack targeted a Hamas commander.

As previously reported, Israel again bombed the crowded Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip for the second day in a row, following previous attacks that killed dozens of people and injured many others.

Footage from the site of the attack showed people standing around the huge crater as rescue workers and volunteers dug through piles of rubble with their hands to search for people and bodies trapped under collapsed buildings.

News outlet AFP reported that rescue teams said that “the entire family” had died in the attack.

More than 50 people were killed and dozens more injured in the Jabalia bombing on Tuesday, according to Palestinian authorities and the director of the Indonesian Hospital, which received some of the victims.

Palestinian armed group Hamas said that seven captives, taken during the group’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7 that Israeli authorities said killed more than 1,400 people and took more than 200 captive, were killed in a bombing on Tuesday.

“Seven prisoners were killed in yesterday’s Jabalia massacre, including three foreign passport holders,” the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, said in a statement on Wednesday.

(ian)