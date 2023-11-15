loading…

Belize suspended diplomatic relations with Israel after the Zionist state indiscriminately bombarded the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

BELMOPAN – The Central American country, Belize, becomes the latest country to take a diplomatic stance towards Israel for what he called a featherless bombardment on Gaza Strip . The country decided to suspend its diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Belize government on Tuesday announced that it was recalling its ambassador and withdrawing its request for accreditation of its honorary consul in Tel Aviv.

Belmopan issued a statement condemning the Israeli military’s “relentless” attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave and blocking aid.

“The Belize government has repeatedly condemned (Israel’s military) actions in Gaza,” read a Belize government statement.

“We have called on Israel to immediately implement a ceasefire and allow unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies to Gaza,” the statement continued.

“Despite our requests, Israel has not stopped its violations of international humanitarian law or allowed aid workers to relieve the suffering of millions of people,” the statement continued as quoted by Al Jazeera, Thursday (16/11/2023).

Belize’s decision follows similar steps taken by several other Latin American states. Bolivia cut ties with Israel on November 1, while Colombia, Chile and Honduras have recalled their ambassadors.

Divisions are also deepening between Tel Aviv and several Middle Eastern and African countries. Turkey, Bahrain, Jordan, Chad and South Africa have all withdrawn their top diplomats since the war broke out.