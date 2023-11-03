loading…

Israel bombards an ambulance convoy in front of Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza, Palestine. A total of 13 people died, 26 others were injured. Photo/Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – Military Israel had bombed an ambulance convoy in front of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Palestine, on Friday. A total of 13 people died and 26 others were injured.

“13 Palestinians were killed and 26 others were injured as a result of the massacre carried out by the Occupation (Troops) against ambulances at the gate of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex,” said the Ministry of Health in Hamas-controlled Gaza, as quoted by Anadolu, Saturday (4/11/ 2023).

The ministry said the ambulances were taking a number of injured people for treatment in Egypt.

“We have informed the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the whole world through communication channels about the movement of ambulances carrying injured victims to Egypt, but the Occupation (Forces) committed these crimes with great bravado,” the ministry continued.

The ministry called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for the massacre.

“There were many casualties and injuries in the Israeli attack that targeted an ambulance convoy that was heading south to reach the Rafah land crossing,” Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a press conference at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Located in the central western part of Gaza City, Al-Shifa Medical Complex is considered the largest medical health institution in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has experienced non-stop airstrikes since Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7.

More than 10,700 people died in the conflict, including at least 9,240 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

