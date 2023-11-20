loading…

Israeli attack near the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza on November 10. Now, Israel is again attacking the area around the hospital. Photo/via Arab News

GAZA – Army Israel surrounded the Indonesian Hospital (RS) in Gaza and bombarded the medical complex, Monday (20/11/2023). Eight people died as a result of this attack.

Quoting Al Jazeera’s report, Indonesian Hospital staff in Gaza have requested urgent assistance from the UN and the Red Cross after Israeli forces carried out a siege.

At least two doctors at the hospital were also injured in repeated attacks.

The medical team told Al Jazeera that the Indonesian hospital was targeted by an Israeli attack overnight without prior warning.

Previously, one of Al Jazeera’s correspondents in Gaza, Safwat al-Kahout, said it looked like Israeli troops would occupy the Indonesian Hospital, repeating what was done to al-Shifa Hospital.

Power has been cut at an Indonesian hospital after its generator was hit, forcing medics to operate on patients using mobile phone lights, even as the bombing continues.

The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, also reported that Israeli artillery fire damaged the second floor of the hospital.

In addition to around 150 injured patients being treated in hospitals and around 100 medical staff, thousands of Palestinians are also taking refuge in hospitals after becoming refugees due to Israeli bombing.

Many hospitals have been victims of Israeli attacks in its war against Hamas.

The war began last October 7 after Hamas launched a major attack on southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people and took hundreds more hostage.

Since then, the Israeli military has bombarded Gaza almost non-stop. According to health authorities in Gaza, the death toll from Israeli bombing has reached 13,000 people, with more than 5,000 of them children.

