loading…

Israel targets schools in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel continues to target schools that are holding centers for Gaza refugees. Israel bombed Al-Fakhoora School in Gaza killing more than 200 people.

Al Jazeera reported that around 200 people were killed in the Israeli bombing of al-Fakhoora School. The goal of attacks like al-Fakhoura’s is to force Palestinians to move to southern Gaza

With fighting ongoing in the northern Gaza Strip, many Palestinians have taken refuge in UN-run schools around the Indonesian Hospital to find shelter from Israel’s relentless bombardment.

People sheltering at al-Fakhoura school in Jabalia refugee camp, many of whom have health problems, thought they could seek refuge from the violence there. But the Israeli army seems to be sending a message: Flee to the south of the Gaza Strip.

This is not the first attack on schools, and similar attacks have been carried out before, also against bakeries and hospitals.

Earlier, Israeli airstrikes on settlement blocks in southern Gaza killed at least 32 Palestinians on Saturday, medics said, after Israel again warned civilians to move as they turned against Hamas in the south of the enclave after conquering the north.

Such a move could force hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled south from Israel’s offensive on Gaza City to move again, along with residents of Khan Younis, a city of more than 400,000, thereby exacerbating a dire humanitarian crisis.

Israel has vowed to destroy the Hamas militant group that controls the Gaza Strip after their October 7 attack on Israel in which its fighters killed 1,200 people and dragged 240 hostages into the enclave, according to an Israeli count.

Since then, Israel has bombed most of Gaza City – the territory’s urban center – into rubble, ordered the depopulation of the northern part of the narrow strip and turned about two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians into refugees. Many of those who fled feared that their homelessness would become permanent.